TV star Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen could be set to become a contestant on one of the biggest UK reality shows.

The TV personality and mum, aged 49, won the hearts of the nation when her show Our Yorkshire Farm premiered back in 2018. The series introduced viewers to the Owen family, and followed them and their day-to-day on their sprawling 2000-acre farm, Ravenseat Farm, North Yorkshire.

Amanda, Clive and their nine children all became fan-favourites as viewers loved their down-to-earth nature. But in 2022, the show was dropped by Channel 5, and shortly afterwards the couple confirmed their separation after 22 years together - leaving their fans devastated. In the lead up to their official separation announcement, there had been rumours for weeks that the marriage was on the rocks, and that Amanda had been living in a leased apartment away from the farm as they contemplated their future together.

There were also rumours that the Yorkshire Shepherdess had had an affair, though no confirmed sources confirmed the facts surrounding their split.

Since then Amanda, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, has kept out of the spotlight. But, her son Ruben has just stepped firmly in to limelight with the launch of a brand new solo Channel 5 show, ‘Reuben: Life in the Dales’. Now, it’s thought that mum Amanda may keen to return to television - and it’s rumoured that she’ll do so is very fancy fashion.

It’s been reported that she could soon be taking part in one of the biggest reality shows on TVs - and if the rumours are true, she’ll be swapping wellies for sequined dance shoes.

In exclusive odds provided to the ‘Daily Star’ by Crypto Casino LTD, bookies have predicted that Amanda to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ this year, at odds of 20/1. But, they have also speculated that she may appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’, with odds of 33/1, and even ‘Celebs Go Dating’, with the same odds.

Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo, told the publication: “’Strictly Come Dancing’, with its focus on dance and entertainment, could provide Amanda with a platform to display her charisma and grace, potentially appealing to a wider demographic. It also tends to be viewed in a positive light, and celebrities taking part often gain popularity and exposure from participating, as we’ve seen with many stars over the last 20 years.”