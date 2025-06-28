Actor Cory Monteith died in July 2013 and both his parents died within weeks of each other in 2025. | Getty Images

The parents of a TV star who was found dead in tragic circumstances have both passed away within weeks of each other.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late ‘Glee’ actor Cory Monteith’s mother Ann McGregor passed away earlier this month, just four weeks after his father Joe Monteith died in May.

According to her online obituary, Ann “passed away peacefully on June 18, 2025 at the age of 74 years”. The obituary went on to state that she was predeceased by her parents and son Cory and is survived by son Shaun Monteith and other family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Ann enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage in Shirley, BC, together with Cornelius, Harley and her love birds. Ann was a person of strong character and she carried that throughout her life.”

News of Ann’s death comes after it was revealed that Cory’s father Joe, with whom he had a rocky relationship, had passed away on May 12. According to an online obituary for Joe, he was being treated for a serious illness before his death. He is survived by his and Ann’s son Shaun, along with his second wife Yvette Monteith.

The world was left shocked in 2013 when Cory died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol. After his death, in a Vancouver hotel room, the BC Coroners Service said: “There was evidence in the room that was consistent with a drug overdose. At this point there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith’s death was anything other than a most-tragic accident.”

Cory had completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in the April before his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe and Cory had been estranged for much of Cory’s life, but Joe revealed that they had reconnected in 2011. He told PEOPLE: ““I lost my son. He should have known not to touch that drug again. It's just ripping my insides out and tearing me apart."