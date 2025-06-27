A man ran a brothel from his home - and police found several women working as prostitutes when they investigated after seeing flyers in the area advertising sex.

Guichen Ren, 40, showed covert police officers into his home in May last year. They were carrying out a welfare check after seeing the flyers advertising sexual services at the property and discovered several women working there as prostitutes.

Ren was arrested and released on bail.

Then in March, officers investigating the brothel found a mobile number linked to Ren on an online advert describing sexual services for sale.

Ren answered inquiries about the brothel and promised sexual encounters with women in exchange for money.

Ren let officers into the brothel, in Sturton Street, Cambridge, and he was arrested again.

On Thursday at Peterborough Crown Court, Ren was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to managing a brothel used for prostitution.

Det Con Steph Barnes-Dunlop, who investigated, said: “Ren controlled and governed the lives of vulnerable women for his own financial gain so I am pleased he is now behind bars. We are always working to protect society’s most vulnerable people so I would urge people to help us by reporting anything they think is suspicious or exploitative.”