Country singer Brantley Gilbert stopped his concert part way through so that he could see his wife give birth to their third child.

Amber Cochran Gilbert, who has been married to the star since 2015, went in to labour on Friday night (October 11), not long after her husband had gone out on stage.

Amber Cochran Gilbert, who has been married to the star since 2015, went in to labour on Friday night (October 11), not long after her husband had gone out on stage.

Brantley, 39, was performing at a concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, when he received word from a member of his team that there was an “emergency” backstage, and quickly dashed off stage to see what was happening. It was then that he realised his wife was giving birth to their third child.

The singer explained what had happened in a video montage shared to his Instagram page last night (Saturday October 12), describing the experience as “crazy” and praising Amber.

In the caption, he wrote: “So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I'll never forget.”

In the video, he can be seen running off stage, out of the arena and back to his tour bus to be with his wife. After their son was born, he then called his mum to share the news, before heading back to the stage to share the happy news with his fans and continue his concert.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert stopped his concert on Friday October 11 to be with his wife, Amber, who was giving birth to their third child backstage. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for CMT

As he continued his Instagram post, he shared further appreciation for his wife and his team. He wrote: “Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support.

“And most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you.”

The video included the first images of the new baby, who has not yet been named, in the moments after birth. The conversation with Brantley’s mum was also captured. When she answered her son’s call she asked how he was. He replied: “Not as good as you are about to be. You got a new grandbaby.” She excitedly replied: “I got a new grandbaby? I do?”

His mother then asked him how his Amber was, and he said she was “a freaking savage.” She responded: “I know she is. She's amazing. She's absolutely amazing.” He then told her he was going to “go finish the show” and promised to call her back afterwards.

The video then shows him telling his awaiting audience: “We got a baby.” The video ended with images of himself and Amber cuddling and also cradling their newborn son.

The singer also reshared the video to his Instagram Stories along with the caption: “We’ve got a new addition to the Gilbert family … God is good.”

The couple already share son Barrett, six, and daughter Braylen Hendrix, five. They received many well-wishes from Brantley’s fans in the comments section. One person wrote: “I bet coming back out to the crowd & sharing that news with them was a different kind of surreal. Congrats, mama and daddy! One heck of a birth story to share down the road.” A fan who was at the concert said: “Me and my wife was there, it was an honor to be there and was awesome to see you come back out and share the emotions of an experience like no other, congratulations to you both.”