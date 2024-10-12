Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TV expert has announced she has quit a popular Channel 4 reality show after three years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose Schmits, who was a pottery technician on The Great Pottery Throw Down, spoke out to explain her choice after the show's official X account announced her exit from the much loved programme.

The show shared a photo of her and wrote: "A massive thank you to @RoseKilnWitch who is leaving the show after four series as our kiln tech. Rose has fired everything from jugs to loos and done her utmost to protect the potters from the kiln gods. We wish you and your bow ties the best for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmits, who is a trans woman, re-posted the statement and added her own. She wrote: "This was fully my decision by the way they did want me back but it just wasn’t worth it for me anymore.” She then added in a follow-up post and said "so get rekt all you transphobes you had absolutely nothing to do with it."

She received lots of messages of support from her fans. One said: “I'm really pleased to hear that it was your decision to make but really sorry to hear that it wasn't worth you doing anymore. I am very sad to see you leave.” Another said: “That’s a shame. I will miss seeing you on the show. Your inclusion on TGPTD was great for positive trans visibility. Thanks you for that, Rose.” A third person said: “It won't be the same without you, but glad you're doing what's right for you.”

Rose Schmits, a pottery technician, has quit Channel 4 reality show The Great Pottery Throw Down. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

A new pottery technician has already been announced, who will take Schmits’ place in the next series. Another post on the show’s official X page read: "We're thrilled to welcome Princess back to The Great Pottery Throw Down as our new kiln technician. Princess joined us as a potter last series and has bags of experience as a studio technician and a very special way with clay."

Schmits had been on the show since it moved to Channel 4 in January 2021. In the show, it was her job to oversee the potter’s work as it is fired in the kiln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmits, who is a Dutch ceramics artist, has spoken about her own creations, calling them ‘a metaphor for the trans experience.’

Writing on her website, Rose says: “My ceramic practice is a way for me to delve into my identity as a trans woman from Delft, the Netherlands. Using the Delftware pottery technique to create pieces that reflect my experiences as a trans person having altered my body and identity allows me to gain ownership of the struggles of transitioning as well as remember where I came from.”