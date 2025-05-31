Craig David has revealed the toll his obsession with achieving the "perfect" body took on his mental and physical health.

The singer, now 43, said he became so consumed with gym workouts and physical appearance that he regularly skipped social plans in favour of extra cardio sessions.

Driven by memories of being bullied as a child for being “overweight,” David pushed himself to extreme limits, eventually reaching a dangerously low 4.5 per cent body fat - well below healthy levels.

“I was cancelling going out with friends because I was like, ‘Nah, I’ve got to do my cardio tonight,’” he said. “What life was that? I’m not a bodybuilder.”

His obsession with aesthetics came to a breaking point in 2017, when he suffered a degenerative disc injury in his back that left him in excruciating pain and unable to move. Speaking to The Times, he recalled how the injury sent him into a spiral.

“My world was closing in. I needed to get rid of the pain and I went to a dark place where I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it.’

I never got to the point where I was thinking of ways to end this, but I thought life wasn’t worth living and I would be happier if I wasn’t here anymore.”

Despite his chart-topping success and the image of confidence he projected, David said he was privately battling with body dysmorphia and depression.

He has since chosen celibacy in a bid to “heal” from the pressures that once consumed him and now speaks openly about the gap between public perception and private reality.

In his candid book What’s Your Vibe? during appearances in both BBC’s Imposter Syndrome and on ITV, David has highlighted the hidden struggles that can come with fame.

“There was a moment when I felt like I was shining positivity out into the world,” he said. “But behind the scenes, I was suffering and dealing with depression.”