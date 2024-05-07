Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig David has shared an update with fans about being celibate on the TMZ podcast. The “7 days” singer, previously revealed to Louis Theroux that he was practising celibacy in an interview with the filmmaker on his podcast last June.

The 43-year-old, who is due to be going on tour next year is known to be quiet about his personal life, but has attributed his celibacy to his recent creative success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David, who mostly had short-term relationships, spoke to Theroux in June 2023 about how he had embarked on a dating detox in order to “heal” his own problems as he hoped for more fulfilling relationships.

Craig David celibacy

Craig David opened up about his journey, revealing he has been celibate for two years during an appearance on the TMZ podcast. He explained: “I just felt that I was in phase in my life where I’ve enjoyed the rock and roll part of it and not being grounded and not locking in.”

He continued: “There was no timeframe involved with that, I wasn’t like how long can we do this for? Or is it you’re going to be celibate before marriage? It didn’t get a deep as that. Then all of a sudden it just continued on and I was like, man my vibe is so electric right now that I’m just going to wait.”

He explained that creativity had helped play a role in continuing his celibacy journey, saying: “It has been really good for me because man, the studio music, the creativity, it’s like, no drama just vibes! I know to the date. It’s been two years now for me (without sex). But in a funny way, much as I was like ‘Wow!’ to myself for the moment, (my) creativity has been on a 100, on a max, for those two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how long his celibacy would continue, he replied: “Who knows”, as there was “no rhyme or reason for it” in terms of an end goal. Adding that his decision to abstain from sex made him “more aligned” and had improved all relationships in his life as everyone was now on the “same page” after “not healthy” situations in the past.

He added: “For me to speak on it, it makes me smile because I feel like a lot of people are like, “Yeah, but you’re the 7 Days man! What’s up with that?!’”

David originally opened up about his journey with celibacy to Theroux during an episode of his podcast in June 2023. The singer explained his reasons for abstaining from sex as he had not “healed my own issues”.

He said: “I realised that me not having healed my own issues meant I was never in a position to be open to someone else. So I realised I had to pull back from all of this and this has been the past couple of years really.” Confirming at the time that he had been celibate “for quite a while now”, adding “maybe a year or so”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad