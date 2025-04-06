'I created it': Craig Revel Horwood declares himself the 'only judge' on Strictly Come Dancing, has no plans to quit
Speaking on stage during the opening night of his Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing tour, the 60-year-old choreographer and theatre director said: “There is no other judge. I created it. They are either dead or have been sacked.”
Revel Horwood has been a fixture on Strictly since its debut in 2004. Over the years, he has shared the panel with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Arlene Phillips, and more recently Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.
Of the original judging panel, Goodman died in 2023 at the age of 78, Phillips was removed from the show in 2009 and replaced by singer Alesha Dixon, while Tonioli departed in 2019 and now appears on Britain’s Got Talent.
Known for his sharp critiques and no-nonsense style, Revel Horwood has long embraced his role as the show's "villain." “I get booed heavily but I enjoy playing the villain,” he said. However, he acknowledged that times have changed, and his judging style has had to evolve.
“I was really harsh 20 years ago. When I look back, I think, ‘Ooh, that’s cutting’. It would now be classed as bullying, and then I’d be cancelled,” he said.
Revel Horwood also revealed he has no plans to step away from the show. “I have no intention of quitting because it’s a fantastic Saturday job that I intend to do into my 80s, as long as I’m still compos mentis, darling! And if I haven’t been cancelled before then!”
He added: “What would I do if I weren’t doing it? Remain a director—I love directing musicals. I would love to direct TV and film. I have choreographed movies like Paddington 2, for instance, which I really loved. I’m not just going to retire and just weed the garden.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.