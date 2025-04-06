Judge Craig Revel Horwood. Photo: BBC/Rob Parfitt

Strictly Come Dancing veteran Craig Revel Horwood has claimed he is the only true judge on the long-running BBC dance competition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on stage during the opening night of his Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing tour, the 60-year-old choreographer and theatre director said: “There is no other judge. I created it. They are either dead or have been sacked.”

Revel Horwood has been a fixture on Strictly since its debut in 2004. Over the years, he has shared the panel with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Arlene Phillips, and more recently Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the original judging panel, Goodman died in 2023 at the age of 78, Phillips was removed from the show in 2009 and replaced by singer Alesha Dixon, while Tonioli departed in 2019 and now appears on Britain’s Got Talent.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood. Photo: BBC/Rob Parfitt

Known for his sharp critiques and no-nonsense style, Revel Horwood has long embraced his role as the show's "villain." “I get booed heavily but I enjoy playing the villain,” he said. However, he acknowledged that times have changed, and his judging style has had to evolve.

“I was really harsh 20 years ago. When I look back, I think, ‘Ooh, that’s cutting’. It would now be classed as bullying, and then I’d be cancelled,” he said.

Revel Horwood also revealed he has no plans to step away from the show. “I have no intention of quitting because it’s a fantastic Saturday job that I intend to do into my 80s, as long as I’m still compos mentis, darling! And if I haven’t been cancelled before then!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What would I do if I weren’t doing it? Remain a director—I love directing musicals. I would love to direct TV and film. I have choreographed movies like Paddington 2, for instance, which I really loved. I’m not just going to retire and just weed the garden.”