Much-loved broadcaster Esther Rantzen has shared a sad health update following reports her medication has stopped working.

Television presenter and champion for assisted dying, Dame Esther Rantzen, has revealed sad news about her terminal cancer diagnosis. Last month Dame Esther’s daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, revealed her mother’s medication had stopped working.

When asked if her mum was still responding to the new drug that Dame Esther had previously said had left her feeling much better, she told 5 News: "I really wish that was true but I don't think that's the case anymore."

Now, Dame Esther herself has confirmed the unhappy update. The 84-year-old, best known for founding telephone helpline Childline, told The Times: “Recently my wonder drug has stopped working. I am trying a different treatment. Some days are better than others.”

The former That’s Life! presenter added: “I know my own future is extremely limited, so now I enjoy each day as it comes as an extra bonus. I am never bored. I even appreciate insomnia in my comfy bed listening to Radio 4 and the World Service. I live in a cottage in the New Forest and am extremely lucky to have a beautiful spring garden to admire.”

Dame Esther Rantzen has said her “future is extremely limited” | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Dame Esther previously revealed she has registered with the Swiss assisted dying clinic, Dignitas and has been an active campaigner in support of the assisted dying bill. She said: “I am a terminally ill 84-year-old, so the last thing I expected was to get involved in a new campaign.

“But when I talked about having joined Dignitas as the only way to guarantee I can legally request help to die if my life were to become unbearable, it seems to have struck a nerve with the public. So to my surprise the assisted dying campaign found me. But it would be nice to think I’m still useful.”

In November last year, Dame Esther said she was “absolutely thrilled” at the result of an historic vote for assisted dying, and spoke of future generations being spared the “ordeals” currently suffered.

Speaking in the minutes after the result of the vote was read out in the House of Commons, Dame Esther said: “I listened to the debate and it was very deeply felt. Members of Parliament, whether they opposed it or proposed it, had obviously given it a great deal of thought, and right up to the end of the debate, I had no idea whether it would be voted through or not. So I’m absolutely thrilled with the result.”

During the candid interview, she also spoke of her late husband Desmond Wilcox who died of a heart attack in 2000 at the age of 69. Speaking about the potential of an afterlife, Dame Esther said: “If there is a heaven, it would be a very happy place. It's a lovely idea to meet Desmond again and all those I have loved and lost - my parents and grandparents, my close friends and family."

The pair fell in love in 1968 when Desmond was the head of the BBC’s general features department. They embarked on an affair while Desmond was still married to his first wife, and Dame Esther’s best friend and colleague, Patsy Price.