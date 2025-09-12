Former That's Life! presenter Dame Esther Rantzen fears her family could be accused of killing her if they were to travel with her to assisted dying clinic Dignitas meaning the 85-year-old will make the journey alone.

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is ‘making arrangements’ to travel alone to Dignitas so her family is not ‘accused of killing her’. The Childline founder and former broadcaster is terminally ill with cancer, and in 2023, revealed she had joined the Swiss assisted dying facility, saying she might travel there “if the next scan says nothing’s working”.

The 85-year-old expressed a wish for her family to travel to Zurich with her in order to say “goodbye” and to see that she has a “good death” but is being forced to go alone due to UK laws against assisted death.

Despite any change in the current law in England likely being too late to help Dame Esther, she has been a leading voice in the campaign to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales, and has urged Lords not to block the passage of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill as it was debated on Friday (September 12). The former That's Life! presenter is among a number of high-profile critics of the law as it stands, branding it “cruel”.

She previously spoke of how her family could not travel to Dignitas with her. She said: “Because otherwise they are liable to being accused of killing me and they get investigated by the police, so that’s just messy and wrong and not what we want”.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday, she said: “I’m making arrangements because it’s the only way I can have an assisted death, to go by myself to Zurich, to Dignitas. I just wish that I was allowed to say goodbye to my family and for them to see that I have a good death.”

Dame Esther Rantzen (right), celebrating her 85th birthday with her daughter, Rebecca Wilcox (left) | Family handout/PA Wire

She said her fear is not of death itself but of pain and suffering at the end. She told GMB: “I’m not afraid of death but I am, as someone once said, afraid of dying. I’m afraid of dying badly.”

In a plea to the peers debating the Bill she said: “Please, House of Lords, give us terminally ill patients the hope, the confidence, the choice that if life gets unbearable, they can ask for help.”

During Friday’s debate, Labour peer Lord Falconer – who is leading the Bill through the Lords – warned that patients who currently attempt to take their own lives “seek to evade the law, and therefore evade the protections”.

He told the Lords: “If the patient wanted to take control of the time of their own death, they are, under the current law, legally entitled to take their own life. But they must do so without any assistance, often horribly.”

Lord Falconer added: “Others go to Dignitas, often alone because those who accompany them from England fear the consequences of the criminal law.”

He said: “It is right and possible to pass a law which allows those who are terminally ill to die with dignity and at a time of their own choosing without the fear and the horror I have described. And with appropriate safeguards in law, not, as currently, where people in order to have a death at their own choosing seek to evade the law, and therefore evade the protections.”