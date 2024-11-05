Legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith has been laid to rest in a ‘beautiful’ private funeral.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral for Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star was held on Monday, November 4, at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond. Family, friends, and close colleagues gathered to pay their final respects to the screen icon, who passed away on September 27 at the age of 89.

The ceremony, described as “warm and funny and full of love,” celebrated Smith’s remarkable life and legacy. One attendee told DailyMail: “Such a beautiful goodbye to Maggie Smith today. It was warm and funny and full of love and brilliant eulogies, with the best hymns being belted out by all. It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guest recalled how they came to know Smith through their connection to her colleague, Robert, and fondly remembered her humour and wit. “Molly was traumatised when she first met her as she knew her as the terrifying housekeeper Mrs Medlock in The Secret Garden! Maggie was as funny and sharp as it gets. One of the greats.”

Actress Dame Maggie, known best for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Smith’s death was announced by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, in a statement: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

The family also thanked the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their compassionate care and requested privacy during their time of mourning.

Maggie Smith’s career spanned over six decades, marked by numerous awards including two Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, and a BAFTA Fellowship. She won her first Oscar in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and her second in 1978 for California Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles was among who paid tribute to the actress, saying he was “deeply saddened” by her passing, while Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who first worked with Smith in a BBC adaptation of David Copperfield, also paid their tribute.