Dan Benson: Former Disney child star launches OnlyFans account after nude photographs leaked online
Benson, who starred in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, kept seeing his private nude photographs cropping up on not safe for work (NSFW) websites. The 36-year-old, in an interview with TMZ, explained how every time he got the images taken down from one website, they would appear somewhere else.
The ordeal led him to the idea that ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ and he decided to take control and start his own OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is a website where users can subscribe to content creators, and while the site was originally set up to follow the likes of chefs, tradesmen and so on, it has been co-opted by the NSFW community.
Benson will be speaking more openly about his experiences in an upcoming TMZ documentary, titled TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked. In the trailer for the documentary, he is shown talking about his nude epiphany. He said: “I was like, yes, sex does sell.”
The TMZ documentary will be broadcast on streaming service Tubi today (June 23) and is free to download. It also features celebrities Drea de Matteo, Aubrey O'Day and Paige VanZant.
