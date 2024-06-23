Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Disney child star Dan Benson has revealed that leaked nude photographs of himself drove him to start his own OnlyFans account.

Benson, who starred in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, kept seeing his private nude photographs cropping up on not safe for work (NSFW) websites. The 36-year-old, in an interview with TMZ, explained how every time he got the images taken down from one website, they would appear somewhere else.

The ordeal led him to the idea that ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ and he decided to take control and start his own OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is a website where users can subscribe to content creators, and while the site was originally set up to follow the likes of chefs, tradesmen and so on, it has been co-opted by the NSFW community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benson will be speaking more openly about his experiences in an upcoming TMZ documentary, titled TMZ Presents: Famous & Naked. In the trailer for the documentary, he is shown talking about his nude epiphany. He said: “I was like, yes, sex does sell.”