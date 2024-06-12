House of Heat is a reality TV show were OnlyFans creators live together and create saucy content to help build up each other's profiles. Photo by IMDB. | IMDB

Viewers are shocked by ‘crazy’ reality TV show ‘House of Heat’ where OnlyFans models live together and create racy content as a group.

OnlyFans models have been living together and sharing their X-rated stories in a new reality TV show which has left viewers shocked.

The show, called House of Heat, shows nine people who use the website all move in to a mansion together - with the intention of creating sexy content to be published on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tagline for the show is “Adult content creators move into a house to help grow each other's fanbase on OnlyFans, TikTok and Instagram. In this house, they better bring the heat.”

The cast includes a bikini model, and reality TV contestant who took part in Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle - a show all about not having sex - and even porn stars.

House of Heat, which is currently airing on American channel Tubi, shows everything cast members do; from getting naked to getting into intense fights with one another, and even getting intimate with on another. The aim is for each cast member to make as much money as they can from their OnlyFans subscribers.

In the first episode, Ava Louise, aged 25, tells her housemates that she earns up to $125,000 (around £98,000) a month by creating sex tapes with her boyfriend Vinny, and posting them on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I do literally everything on OnlyFans. I have lingerie pics, nudes, custom videos, lots of sex. We're f***ing and sucking on camera.how she convinced that she had convinced her beau to quit his job in construction to make sex videos with her when they met.

Controversial content creator Ava Louise has previously shocked TV viewers by telling American chat show host Dr Phil in 2019 that she would rather “die hot than live ugly”. She also admitted to taking lots of diet pills to maintain a “skinny” figure and said she knew the likelihood was that she’d taken years of her life by doing so, but said she would prefer to die young, thin and attractive than grow old.

“I'd rather die hot than live ugly, so if this is going to take 10 years off my life I don't care,' she said at the time on the show. I don't want to be old anyway. Old people are ugly,” she said.

Other cast members include a single mum who says she wants to be a role model for her young child, a gay couple working in the porn industry, and a fitness model who sells his used underwear to the highest bidder on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems nothing is out of bounds for the cast members, who are all more than used to being recorded during their most intimate moments. They are filmed in their rooms as they perform X-rated streams for their OnlyFans subscribers.

It’s not all just about sex either, there’s plenty of drama too including physical fights. In one heated row porn star Cody Scheller has a jug of water thrown in his face by his boyfriend Sumner.

Chase DeMoor, aged 28, first rose to fameToo Hot to Handle in 2021. No stranger to reality TV, he later appeared on Floor is Lava and Perfect Match. In one episode, a viewer took to X to say that “Ava was mad that Chase makes money without having to smush on OnlyFans”.

Although the concept of OnlyFans is well-known, viewers are still shocked by what they are watching - and have taken to X to express their surprise. One said: “So I was scrolling @Tubi to find something to watch and I clicked on house of heat. It’s a house filled with 9 only fans and things that Ava Louise is saying I’m like what.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad