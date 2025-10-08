Actress Dani Harmer has revealed that she was admitted to hospital after coming down with a mystery illness.

The TV star, who rose to fame on the CBBC show The Story of Tracy Beaker in the 2000s, took to TikTok where she revealed to followers that she has been forced to cancel an upcoming role as a result of her health issues.

She said in the update: “ I am not very well. I was admitted to the hospital over the weekend. But I'm out. I feel like poo, actually.

Actress Dani Harmer, who grew to fame as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC series The Story of Tracy Beaker, has told fans that she was hospitalised after coming down with a mystery illness. | Getty Images

“They're not entirely sure what's wrong with me so I'm still having tests. I'm absolutely gutted that I've had to cancel work and a job that I was really excited to do. Those that know me know how much I love my job. So, absolutely devastated.”

Dani added: “Thank you to those that have messaged me asking if I'm okay. I will hopefully be back and on my feet soon. Sending you lots of love.”

In a further update, the actress revealed she was still “not 100%” and she was no closer to finding out what was wrong with her. She also revealed that while she was gutted to be missing out on her upcoming work, there may be another opportunity to do it instead next year once she is back to full health, but stopped short of revealing what she had been lined up to take part in.

Fans and followers in her comments sent her support as she battled the mystery illness. One fan said: “Awww health is wealth so you were right to focus on that over work, get well soon.” Another added: “Sending lots of love and healing thoughts. Get well soon xx.”

Dani played the title role of Tracy Beaker on The Story of Tracy Beaker, based on the book of the same name by author Jacqueline Wilson, from 2002 until 2005. She went on to reprise the role in 2010 for the series Tracy Beaker Returns, and again in 2016 for spin-off show The Dumping Ground. Dani also returned to the role in the series My Mum Tracy Beaker in 2021, which was released to much excitement amongst fans who had grown up with the character.

Dani went on to compete in Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, where she and partner Vincent Simone reached the final. They eventually placed fourth in the competition.