The sister of country music legend Dolly Parton has called on fans to keep the singer in their prayers amid an unspecified health battle.

The 79-year-old announced last week that she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, telling fans on social media that she has been informed that she needs to undergo “a few procedures”.

She said at the time: “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

The news concerned fans, who were worried about the unspecified health issue the Jolene and 9-to-5 singer is battling.

Now, her sister, Freida Parton, has taken to social media to ask fans to keep her in their prayers. In an update on Facebook, Freida said: "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Frieda added: “She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

In another post, Freida clarified her call for fans to pray for the singer. She said: “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Dolly, who lost her husband of almost 60 years Carl Dean in March, had been due to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during a number of dates in December, but these have now been postponed until September 2026. Prior to this she also cancelled an appearance at her theme park Dollywood on September 17 due to kidney stones that were causing “a lot of problems”.

It was also confirmed that she would not be attending the 16th Governors Awards in person in November. However, her team confirmed that Dolly, who is set to accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the ceremony, had told organisers in June that she would not be able to attend due to scheduling conflicts and will accept the award virtually from Nashville.