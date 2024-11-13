Dave Coulier: Full House actor reveals stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV actor Dave Coulier, best known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House, revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Speaking on NBC’s TODAY show, the 65-year-old shared his health journey, which began just five weeks ago.

“I was diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In that time, I’ve had three surgeries, I’ve had chemo, and I’ve lost a little bit of hair,” Coulier said. “I kind of look like a little baby bird now, but it has been a roller coaster ride for sure.”

Coulier explained that his symptoms started with a cold and slight swelling in his groin that quickly grew to the size of a golf ball within five days. Scans and a biopsy confirmed he had B-cell lymphoma, a particularly aggressive type. The diagnosis was a "gut punch," he admitted.

Further tests revealed the cancer had not spread to his bone marrow, which significantly improved his prognosis. “We got good news that day. Once we got the results that it hadn’t spread, the curability rate went up to 90-plus percent. So it’s very treatable,” he said.

The actor has already completed one round of chemotherapy and is set to begin another on Friday. He expects to finish treatment by February and is hopeful for a full recovery. “Should be total remission by that time. Fingers crossed. I’m treating this as a journey,” he said.

He added added: “If I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening - a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam - go do it because, for me, early detection meant everything.”

Coulier is widely known for his role on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and in its Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

In 2022, he revealed he has been sober since January 1, 2020. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he wrote on Instagram, explaining his decision to quit for his well-being and the people he loves.

His sobriety helped him cope with significant losses, including the deaths of his father, brother, and close friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget, who passed away in January 2022.

What is non-Hodgkin's lymphoma?

According to NHS, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body. The lymphatic system is part of your immune system.

Clear fluid called lymph flows through the lymphatic vessels and contains infection-fighting white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

In non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the affected lymphocytes start to multiply in an abnormal way and begin to collect in certain parts of the lymphatic system, such as the lymph nodes (glands).

The affected lymphocytes lose their infection-fighting properties, making you more vulnerable to infection. The most common symptom of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a painless swelling in a lymph node, usually in the neck, armpit or groin.