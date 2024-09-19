Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former girlfriend of Dave Grohl said she was not surprised that the Foo Fighters frontman fathered a love child.

Actress Kari Wuhrer told TMZ there had been "rumblings" in Hollywood for years about Grohl’s alleged infidelity during his marriage to Jordyn Blum. She claimed Grohl had pursued a relationship with her in the late '90s while still with then-girlfriend Tina Basich.

She said: "I was letting the cat out of the bag," after revealing the situation during a call to The Howard Stern Show following an argument with Grohl.

Wuhrer explained that this revelation led to Grohl’s breakup with Basich, though it also caused the end of her relationship with the musician. "He would just look at me like I didn’t exist," Wuhrer said, adding that she realised at that point she was "done" with him.

The rock star recently shocked fans by announcing he has a new baby daughter - and his wife of more than 20 years is not her mum.

The 55-year-old revealed the news about the latest addition to his family on Instagram. In a statement, he said he plans to be a “loving and supportive parent” to his new daughter. Grohl, who shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum, said he loves his family and is doing “everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.

He added: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave.”

Grohl has been married to director Blum since 2003 and together they share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Blum has not spoken out publicly on the news, but his eldest daughters Violet and Harper have reportedly deleted their Instagram accounts.