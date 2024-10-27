Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Harris played Cochise, a member of a street gang in the 1979 movie The Warriors that has been described as a ‘cult classic.’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, The Guardian examined the appeal of the classic cult movie The Warriors and described it street gang “The Warriors’ perilous quest through the varied terrain of the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn acts as a sort of travelogue, touching on the multitude of cultures from Harlem to Wall Street that flourished even under the crackdown doctrine of then mayor Ed Koch.”

The Warriors was based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel of the same name and was centred on a fictitious street gang in New York City who are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. In February of this year, the BBC reported that the movie, “released during a period when New York was "the poster child for disrepair and abandonment", dystopian film The Warriors came to appear more realistic than intended – 45 years on, it's now a cult classic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to IMDB, David Harris was both an actor and producer. He was born in New York City and also appeared in Fatal Beauty in 1987 and the Robert Redford movie Brubaker in 1980.

In 2005, David Harris reprised the role of Cochise when he lent his voice to The Warriors video game. David Harris also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a spin-off to the TV show Law & Order.

According to The New York Times, David Harris’s “daughter, Davina Harris, said the cause was cancer.” He passed away at his home in New York City.