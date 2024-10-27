David Harris dead at 75: What was the actor’s cause of death who appeared in the 1979 movie The Warriors?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In 2020, The Guardian examined the appeal of the classic cult movie The Warriors and described it street gang “The Warriors’ perilous quest through the varied terrain of the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn acts as a sort of travelogue, touching on the multitude of cultures from Harlem to Wall Street that flourished even under the crackdown doctrine of then mayor Ed Koch.”
The Warriors was based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel of the same name and was centred on a fictitious street gang in New York City who are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. In February of this year, the BBC reported that the movie, “released during a period when New York was "the poster child for disrepair and abandonment", dystopian film The Warriors came to appear more realistic than intended – 45 years on, it's now a cult classic.”
According to IMDB, David Harris was both an actor and producer. He was born in New York City and also appeared in Fatal Beauty in 1987 and the Robert Redford movie Brubaker in 1980.
In 2005, David Harris reprised the role of Cochise when he lent his voice to The Warriors video game. David Harris also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a spin-off to the TV show Law & Order.
According to The New York Times, David Harris’s “daughter, Davina Harris, said the cause was cancer.” He passed away at his home in New York City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.