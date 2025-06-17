An actor who starred in Disney’s latest live action remake, Lilo & Stich, has died suddenly at the age of 46.

David Hekili Kenui Bell died on Thursday, June 12at around 2.26pm. His death was confirmed by his sister Jalene Kanani Bell, who wrote a tribute to the star on Facebook,

She said: “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

Jalene added: “I met my little brother at the age of 18, on my high school graduation day, it was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom's made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime.

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who recently starred in the Disney live action remake of Lilo & Stitch, has died at the age of 46. | Instagram/@heliki97

“While I didn't grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.”

Hawaii Police have confirmed to People Magazine that while there is currently no official cause of death, no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

David recently starred in the Lilo & Stitch Disney remake, which topped box offices across the world when it was released in late May. He played a character called ‘Big Hawaiian Dude’ who comically was in pursuit of shave ice, which was a nod to a character from the original animated film.

Jalene said that the actor had celebrated the moment with friends and family, saying: “He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago.”

His agent Lashauna Downie also paid tribute, saying: "I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad, if true. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant."

Alongside his role in Lilo & Stitch, David also had roles in Magnum P.I and Hawaii Five-0. He was also known to Hawaii locals as the voice of the PA system at the island’s Kona International Airport.

Lilo & Stitch fans have shared their tributes to the actor online. One fan said: “RIP to our ice cream guy.” Another added: “Rest in peace. My prayers are with his family and friends. Hope he can get all the ice cream he wants now.”