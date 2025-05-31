Scottish actor David McCallum left an enormous nest egg behind for his wife following his death last year, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish-born star passed away of natural causes on September 25, 2023. Best known for his portrayal of Soviet spy Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s hit The Man From Uncle, McCallum also left his mark on cinema with memorable performances in The Great Escape (1963), A Night to Remember (1958), and The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965).

In the 2000s, he gained a new generation of fans playing Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the long-running US drama NCIS, a role he held for two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to legal filings, McCallum’s estate in England and Wales was valued at £97,307 and was left entirely to his wife of more than 50 years, interior designer Katherine Carpenter.

The will, originally drafted in 2010 and later validated by a New York court, included provisions for their children, Peter and Sophie, and for Paul and Valentine, his sons from his previous marriage to actress Jill Ireland, in the event Carpenter predeceased him.

McCallum and Carpenter married in 1967. Reflecting on their marriage in 2017, he said: “We work well together, and when problems come along, we solve them. The best thing about a marriage is you find out what the other person wants and make damned sure they get it.”

Before Carpenter, McCallum was married to Jill Ireland, with whom he had three sons. Their marriage ended in 1967, and their son Jason tragically died from a drug overdose in 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his 50-year career, McCallum also starred in The Invisible Man and Sapphire & Steel, and made appearances in Murder, She Wrote and Sex and the City. He received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and was a teen heartthrob in his prime.

Following his death, NCIS co-stars and fans alike remembered him as “funny,” “authentic,” and a “true legend.” CBS paid tribute with a statement calling him “a gifted actor and author,” adding, “His legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.”