Former supermodel and actress Dayle Haddon has tragically died from carbon monoxide poisoning, believed to have been caused by a faulty heating unit.

The 76-year-old, who also served as a UNICEF ambassador, was found dead in a second-floor bedroom of a detached in-law suite at her daughter’s home in Pennsylvania on Friday (December 27).

First responders were called to the residence around 6.30am local time following reports of an unconscious individual. Haddon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two medics were also taken to hospital for exposure to the poisonous gas, while a police officer was treated at the scene. All three are reported to be in stable condition. No one in the main home, which is owned by her daughter, journalist Ryan Haddon, and son-in-law, Hallmark actor Marc Blucas, was injured.

Haddon’s daughter, Ryan, shared an emotional tribute to her mother on social media: “The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt.

“She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.

“She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many.

“I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete.”

Born in Canada, Haddon became one of the most recognisable supermodels of the 1970s. She signed contracts with leading cosmetic brands such as Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder, and L’Oréal. She also graced the covers of iconic magazines, including Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Sports Illustrated.

Beyond her modelling career, Haddon devoted her life to humanitarian efforts. She served as a UNICEF Ambassador and founded WomenOne, a charity dedicated to improving access to education for girls worldwide.

As an author, Haddon shared her philosophy of timeless beauty and well-being through her books, Ageless Beauty and The 5 Principles of Ageless Living.