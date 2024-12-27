Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who died on Christmas Day in Staffordshire has been named by police as Louis Price, 31.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes, at around 3.25am on Wednesday. Despite medical efforts, he died a short time later and has since been identified as Mr Price.

Paying tribute, his family said he was a devoted fisherman and football fan who “always had time for anyone.” The cause of Mr Price’s death has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police has been granted more time to question a woman who was arrested on suspicion of his murder on December 25. The force confirmed that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following recent contact.

In a statement, Mr Price’s family said: “Louis was well-loved by his family and closest friends. He was a well-known member of the community, always had a smile on his face and brought a positive energy to anywhere he went.

A man who died on Christmas Day in Staffordshire has been named by police as 31-year-old Louis Price. | Family handout

“He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could. Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family. He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.

“As a family, we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him. Christmas is a time we have always spent together as a family, to lose Louis at this time is even harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Louis leaves behind his mom, dad, brother and sister, along with his six children. He has four daughters and two sons who he loved dearly. Louis had a big heart, he loved those closest to him.

“As a family, we would like to ask people to respect our privacy during this difficult time and we ask that people don’t speculate about what has happened.”