Two women and a dog have died, and two others have been injured following a stabbing on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley at around 6.36pm following reports of a stabbing having taken place. Tragically, a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both died at the scene.

A teenage boy and a man aged in his late-twenties have also been injured in the incident and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are both in a stable condition. A dog was also injured in the incident. It was taken to vets but sadly did not survive.

Thames Valley Police said the next of kin of both victims have been informed and are being supported by officers. Formal identification and other coronial processes will be undertaken in due course.

A murder investigation has since been launched following the deaths. Further enquiries were undertaken and yesterday, a 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Two women and a dog were killed in a stabbing in Santa Cruz Avenue in Milton Keynes | Google Maps

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

“We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

“Anyone with information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240622935. Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”