Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested following the death of a man at a house on Christmas Day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire Police said they were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes at around 3.25am on December 25. He was however pronounced dead a short while later.

A 33-year-old woman from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police said they were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes at around 3.25am on December 25. | Google Maps

A scene remains at the address whilst the investigation continues and is expected to remain for a number of days. To help establish the cause of death, a post mortem is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day morning.

Police said local residents will see an increased presence of neighbourhood officers in the area as they provide reassurance and help to gather evidence.

The force added: “If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has any knowledge about the incident, you can contact us using our Major Incident Public Portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L22-PO1. Alternatively, for guaranteed anonymity, contact Crimestoppers.”