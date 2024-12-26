Elm Road: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man at Norton Canes house on Christmas Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staffordshire Police said they were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes at around 3.25am on December 25. He was however pronounced dead a short while later.
A 33-year-old woman from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are now being supported by specially-trained officers.
A scene remains at the address whilst the investigation continues and is expected to remain for a number of days. To help establish the cause of death, a post mortem is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day morning.
Police said local residents will see an increased presence of neighbourhood officers in the area as they provide reassurance and help to gather evidence.
The force added: “If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has any knowledge about the incident, you can contact us using our Major Incident Public Portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L22-PO1. Alternatively, for guaranteed anonymity, contact Crimestoppers.”