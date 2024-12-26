Mariann Borocz: Man charged with murder after woman found dead at Bolton house 10 days after reported missing
Mariann Borocz, who had been missing since Saturday, December 14, was found at a property in Bolton on Monday, December 23.
Christopher Barlow, 60, of Pedder Street has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 26). Mariann’s family are continuing to be supported by family liaison officers.
Detective Chief Inspector and Senior Investigating Officer Tony Platten from Major Incident Team said: “On behalf of the entire investigation team, our condolences remain with Mariann’s family as they try to come to terms with her death. Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are continuing to work hard to build a full timeline of events leading up to Mariann’s death.
“As part of our investigation, we are once again appealing for additional information from the local community. You can speak to our officers in person or call 101 quoting incident 1670 of 23/12/2024. I’d also like to thank those who have spoken to us already and helped initially in sharing our appeals around Bolton.”