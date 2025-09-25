British Olympian Denise Lewis wows fans in a new lingerie photoshoot.

When I saw the photographs of British gold medallist Denise Lewis in a new lingerie photoshoot, my first thought was “wow, she looks incredible.” In an interview with The Times, Denise Lewis said: “I’d never done a lingerie shoot. Most of my life I’ve been photographed in sports kit. But Coco really does lean into what I feel about, empowering women to be sensual, powerful and strong.

“It is celebrating my body, because I’ve worked for it. To have a woman over 50 saying, “Actually this is me. This is what I can be,” is so liberating.

“Hopefully, it encourages more women to feel they are more than the labels attached to them- working woman, mother. You can be these things and not lose the essence of who you are.

“It’s like competitiveness and being a woman can’t coexist. We always have to be soft and not say what you want. But now I’m in my fifties, I’m going to tell it like it is.”

How incredible does Denise Lewis look in Coco de Mer lingerie. Photograph: cocodemeruk and realdeniselewis/Instagram | cocodemeruk and realdeniselewis/Instagram

When Denise Lewis shared the photographs of herself in lingerie on Instagram, she has been inundated with positive reactions from the likes of TV star Lisa Snowdon who said: “🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and Dr Claire Kaye Career & Confidence Coach, who said: “Wow incredible. What inspiration @realdeniselewis is.”

It is not a surprise that a lot of the comments are from women and it is great to see female camaraderie. However, although we are in 2025, I still feel that a lot more needs to be done in terms of educating both young women and young men in the importance of recognising and empowering older females.

I am a keen advocate of This Morning presenter Ashley James and happened to catch her on the ITV show with Piers Morgan the morning after the NTAs. She took to her Instagram and said: “Do you think a woman should “put it away” after a certain age?

“Can you believe I had to deal with this on a post-NTAs @thismorning hangover with Piers Morgan? My favourite thing is Nick’s face – he’s been around me long enough to know what was about to be unleashed. 🫣👀🤣

“But let’s actually break it down… why do we expect older women to cover up? I used to absorb that messaging too. But if you think about it, it suggests that young women don’t have to cover up because men like to look – which is gross in itself.

“But also, let’s be honest, even young girls are shamed for wearing little clothing because we equate a woman’s clothing and body with her morals and worth in a way that we just don’t with men.

“Women don’t dress for men or their approval. And who gets to decide what’s “acceptable” for us to wear anyway? We’re all different. But if a man can walk around topless without being slut shamed, then we deserve the same respect because our respect should not be dependent on our outfits and nor should our bodies be tied to our morals.

“There’s so much ageism against Madonna, but she’s been critiqued for her outfits since she was young. It’s misogyny – the constant attempt to police women’s bodies and confidence. Words like “slut,” “tart,” “whore,” and “lamb dressed as mutton” are all designed to keep us small, invisible, and insecure. But also, god forbid we look “prudish,” “frumpy,” or like we’ve “let ourselves go.” 🙃

“I actually discuss this in a lot more detail in my book BIMBO - which you can preorder in my bio. 😉

“These beliefs are so deep rooted we need to do some serious work to unlearn it and unpick our own internalised misogyny.

“And don’t get me started on the way women are pitted against each other. Taylor, Beyoncé, Madonna – they’re all queens. 👑”

I have always admired Madonna but in recent years, I have become an even more ardent fan of the superstar as she continues to battle both ageism and misogyny. In June 2023, I discussed how angry I was that whilst Madonna was recovering from spending several days in ICU, all everyone could focus on was how much work she had done on her face and how she had been overdoing it.

In 2023, I was tired of seeing headlines such as ‘Why can’t an iconic rebel like Madonna embrace ageing?’ ‘Why can’t Madonna age gracefully?’ ‘Why can’t Madonna handle ageing?’ and truth is I am still tired of reading them. After she received backlash for her appearance at the Grammys in 2023,

Madonna said: “It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.

In the words of Beyonce “ You-won’t break my soul”,

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.

“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠.”

“Bow down bitches!” I could have put it better myself, I hope Madonna continues to challenge misogyny and ageism for many years to come.