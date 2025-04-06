LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Usher performs in concert during his Past Present Future tour at The O2 Arena on April 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) | WireImage

R&B star Usher is facing criticism on social media following a viral, yet unverified, claim that a man filed for divorce after his wife was ‘seduced’ by the singer during a recent performance.

The claim, which gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, alleges that a 45-year-old man filed for divorce after his wife participated in a flirtatious moment with the Grammy-winning singer on stage.

According to the viral post, the husband was upset that his wife, who “has never kissed him in public,” appeared intimately engaged with a “complete stranger in the presence of 20k people.”

The allegation has not been verified, and no legal filings or public statements have confirmed the divorce.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Usher performs in concert during his Past Present Future tour at The O2 Arena on April 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) | WireImage

The viral claim comes in the wake of Usher’s recent performances at London’s O2 Arena as part of his Past Present Future tour.

One particularly talked-about moment involved Usher singing “There Goes My Baby” to a female audience member during which he offered her two cherries. Their lingering eye contact and physical closeness drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The interaction, while brief, was widely described as seductive, with fans on social media describing it as “electric” and “like a private moment”.

However, such fan interactions are a trademark of Usher’s live performances. Neither Usher nor his team have addressed the viral divorce claim as of now.

But fans have started reacting to the unverified claim, with one saying: “One minute to crush an entire relationship. Why would someone do this?” Another commented: “Well .. I will say two things here... Number one... Yeah it was completely disloyal to her husband.. she really should have thought that through...Two...Isn't Usher married? Like happily? I know that he's a star but should he actually be going that far? Performance or not..”

Usher is married to singer Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.