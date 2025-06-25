Sean “Diddy” Combs may see several major charges dropped from his ongoing federal criminal trial in New York City, according to TMZ.

In a significant turn the day before closing arguments were set to begin, prosecutors informed Judge Arun Subramanian that they were withdrawing some key allegations, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking.

Prosecutors said the move was in line with the judge’s instruction to “streamline” jury instructions. According to TMZ, the government appears to believe they failed to meet the burden of proof on several points - specifically the alleged kidnapping of former Bad Boy employee Capricorn Clark, who was reportedly taken to a building and given a lie detector test, and singer Cassie Ventura, who was allegedly detained at the London Hotel.

Prosecutors also revealed they would no longer pursue the claim that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi’s car in a jealous rage. Despite previous testimony alluding to this incident, prosecutors never directly linked Combs to the fire.

These withdrawn charges are all tied to the overarching racketeering charge Combs faces.

As for the aiding and abetting sex trafficking charge, prosecutors did not specify which elements they are removing but confirmed they are not dropping the core sex trafficking charges. Instead, they are revising how jurors should interpret elements of coercion.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges at his federal trial in New York, which kicked off this week with jury selection. | AFP via Getty Images

In a letter to the court, prosecutors requested that jurors be told that prior consent to sex acts from alleged victims like Ventura and “Jane” does not mean consent could not later be withdrawn. They also want the jury to be instructed that even if a victim received compensation, this "does not preclude a finding of forced labour."

They added that for a coercion conviction in a sex trafficking case, physical restraint or commercial sex acts are not necessary to prove guilt.

This development follows more than six weeks of testimony from 34 witnesses, including former employees of Combs’ companies and two women at the centre of the case: Ventura and an anonymous accuser known as “Jane.”

Ventura testified that she participated in hundreds of sex acts known as “freak offs,” allegedly arranged to please Combs, while Jane said she engaged in similar encounters - which she called “hotel nights” - under emotional pressure.

The prosecution has rested its case. The defence, which has not called any witnesses, is expected to finish its presentation shortly. Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Thursday (June 26).

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and has remained jailed without bail since his arrest last September. Multiple judges have deemed him a threat to the community.