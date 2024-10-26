DJ Clark Kent dead: Hip-hop producer known for work with Jay-Z & Mariah Carey dies at 58 after cancer battle
His family announced that he passed away peacefully on Thursday evening (October 24), surrounded by his wife, Kesha, his daughter, Kabriah, and his son, Antonio, following a three-year battle with colon cancer.
In a statement posted to his Instagram, his family said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent… Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support, and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”
Born Rodolfo A. Franklin in New York City, DJ Clark Kent worked with major figures such as Kanye West, Lil Kim, and Mariah Carey.
Among his many achievements, he contributed to Jay-Z's "Brooklyn’s Finest," The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Sky's the Limit," Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s "Player’s Anthem," and Kanye West's collaboration with Lil Pump on "I Love It."
A documentary titled God’s Favourite D.J.: The Story of DJ Clark Kent is currently in production, set to include reflections from Jay-Z, Questlove, and DJ Khaled, celebrating the life and legacy of one of hip-hop's most beloved producers.
