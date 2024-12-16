DJ Fat Tony says he was left with facial injuries after being hit at gig

Fat Tony has alleged he was left with facial injuries after an incident where he was hit at a gig.

The DJ and podcaster, real name Anthony Marnoch, who performed on Friday at Lido Margate in Kent, said in an Instagram post the following day he had been hurt “last night at a gig”, while sharing a video of bruising and swelling to his face.

Kent Police confirmed that officers are investing a report of a man in his 50s allegedly being assaulted by another man in the early hours of Saturday morning, while working as a DJ.

They said “the victim was treated for facial injuries” at the scene, and also attended a hospital.

Marnoch added he was treated at a hospital’s A&E unit but was “absolutely gutted” to tell fans he had to cancel his Saturday show at London venue No90 Hackney Wick.

“I’m really sorry that I won’t be seeing you tonight but we will reschedule everything,” he added. “Big love guys – I’m just gutted, really gutted.”

Marnoch wrote that he was “under doctors’ orders” to “rest and get better”, and he would be “OK” and is “on the mend”.

“I really am so sorry,” he added. “I will make it up to you all in the new year. Happy Christmas everyone, take care of yourselves.”

The event will be rescheduled for January, he said.

This Morning presenter Jodie Gibson responded to the post with: “Awww mate, sending you so much love.”

Artist Dame Tracey Emin wrote: “Dear Tony, sending you lots of love.”

Actress Kate Magowan said: “I’m so sorry this happened. Just appalling. Sending love.”

TV presenter Davina McCall said: “This is terrible… Love you so much x (kiss) call (you) tomorrow.”

In a statement, a Kent Police spokesman said: “(It) is investigating the report of an assault at the Lido Leisure Centre in Ethelbert Terrace, Margate.

“It is alleged a man in his 50s was working as a DJ at the premises when he was assaulted by another man between 1.15am and 1.37am on Saturday 14 December 2024.

“Patrols and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was treated for facial injuries. He subsequently went to hospital for further medical attention.”

On Sunday, Marnoch gave an update on his condition saying he was in “a lot of pain and (his face is) swollen”, as he gave thanks for the “outpouring of support”.

He also said he was at home with his dogs and partner Stavros Agapiou, where he was being “looked after”. The DJ is a regular feature of red carpets, attending events with reality TV star Gemma Collins and singer and actress Claire Sweeney.

No arrests have been made.