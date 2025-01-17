Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular DJ Hannah Wants has announced she will take a four-month break from her career following her fourth cancer diagnosis.

Real name Hannah Smith, the 38-year-old who is known for her global tours and Radio 1 residency, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post recently, where she detailed the challenges she faces and her plans for recovery.

In the lengthy emotional post with a picture of her lying in a hospital bed, Hannah revealed: “This definitely isn't the end-of-year post I wanted to be writing nor how I wanted to be entering 2025. My path has been redirected, and I have no other option than to surrender to what is and have faith that the universe has bigger and better plans for me.”

She disclosed that this diagnosis came eight years after her first battle with breast cancer, and while she publicly shared details of her first two diagnoses, she chose to keep the third private. Reflecting on her current situation, she described the news as an “unexpected, monumental shock to all systems.”

“My world has flipped, my life path, my time and my energy have all been redirected and my journey to full health and wellness (mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually) has restarted. Personally I don't like to use the word 'cancer' because of the fearful and negative connotations the Western World associates it with so l write or say 'c'.

“Whilst there's no denying it's a serious dis-ease I am someone who believes dis-ease arrives (in whatever form, not just c) when we are out of alignment, burdened with too many toxins, chronically stressed, make unhealthy lifestyle choices, when we don't honour the five pillars of health, if we don't process trauma etc.

“I also fully believe our bodies are capable of healing from almost anything if we make the right changes, alter our environment, allow our energy (life force) to flow correctly and find the right formula. As someone who has yet to find the right formula this is easier said than done for some, especially when you ignore your intuition, but every single day people heal from the unhealable.”

Hannah plans to use her time off, from January to April, to focus on both conventional treatments and holistic therapies, such as meditation, yoga, and infrared saunas. “I’ve decided to take four months off from touring… to put myself in the best place possible to heal,” she wrote, stressing on the importance of prioritising her health.

Hannah also used the post to encourage her followers to cherish their loved ones and appreciate life’s simplest blessings: “Love your people… Tomorrow is never promised. Tell your people you love them. Show them you love them.”

Her post resonated with fans and fellow artists alike, with JLS star Marvin Humes commenting, “Thinking of you, Hannah, and sending big love and strength.” DJ Spoony added: “Sending hugs, love, and all the strength to help you deal with it. You absolute champion.”

Hannah, who began DJing at 18, has built a successful career in the music industry, performing at top venues and festivals worldwide. She launched her own record label, Etiquette, in 2019 and has consistently been a sought-after name in electronic music. Despite her health struggles, Hannah announced her upcoming single, "Hold Me," will be released as scheduled on February 7, 2025.

Signing off her post, Hannah said: “Here’s to healing, relaxing my nervous system, and getting into energetic alignment with the highest outcome. Love, light, blessings, and all of that good stuff.”