Robbie Williams says he has been secretly living with Tourette’s syndrome, describing it as a life-changing struggle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Take That frontman, 51, spoke openly for the first time on the podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not, hosted by Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams said: “I've just realised that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out.

“They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's. It just doesn't come out.

“Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as [a distraction], but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in.”

Williams also revealed he recently took an autism test, which came back negative, though it highlighted “autistic traits.” He added that he struggles with anxiety when leaving his “safe space” - which for him, is his bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several studies have suggested that Tourette’s cannot be developed past the age of 18, although the NHS says tics can “very occasionally” develop during adulthood.

The symptoms typically emerge between the ages of six and 10, and Tourette’s is more common in boys than girls. It tends to come hand-in-hand with other conditions, such as ADHD and OCD.