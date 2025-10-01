Does Robbie Williams have Tourette's syndrome? Take That star says he's 'looking for a cure'
The former Take That frontman, 51, spoke openly for the first time on the podcast I’m ADHD! No You’re Not, hosted by Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir.
Tourette’s syndrome causes involuntary movements or sounds, known as tics. There is no cure, but treatment can help manage symptoms.
Williams said: “I've just realised that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out.
“They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's. It just doesn't come out.
“Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as [a distraction], but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in.”
Williams also revealed he recently took an autism test, which came back negative, though it highlighted “autistic traits.” He added that he struggles with anxiety when leaving his “safe space” - which for him, is his bed.
Several studies have suggested that Tourette’s cannot be developed past the age of 18, although the NHS says tics can “very occasionally” develop during adulthood.
The symptoms typically emerge between the ages of six and 10, and Tourette’s is more common in boys than girls. It tends to come hand-in-hand with other conditions, such as ADHD and OCD.