Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, who appeared in films as The Hunger Games and Kelly’s Heroes, has died aged 88 after “a long illness”.

His son, Keifer, best known for his role in TV series 24 and films Phone Booth and The Three Musketeers, said his father had “a life well lived”. Sharing a black and white photo of himself as a child with his father on X he said: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Born on July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, Donald Sutherland began his acting career in the 1960s, with notable roles in films such as "The Dirty Dozen" (1967) and "MAS*H" (1970), where he played Hawkeye Pierce.

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has died aged 88 | NurPhoto via Getty Images

He also appeared in a variety of significant films, including "Klute" (1971), "Don't Look Now" (1973), "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978), "Ordinary People" (1980), and "A Time to Kill" (1996).

In addition to his film career, Sutherland starred in TV miniseries such as "Path to War" (2002) and "The Pillars of the Earth" (2010). In recent years, he is best known for his role as President Coriolanus Snow in the "Hunger Games" film series (2012-2015), which introduced him to a new generation of fans.