Farah El Kadhi dead: Travel & beauty influencer dies at 36 after suspected heart attack on yacht in Malta
Farah El Kadhi, 36, was rushed to a hospital in the harbour town of Msida after being found unconscious on the boat. Moments before, she had been sharing pictures of herself on the yacht while it was docked in the marina.
According to local media reports, the Tunisian-born model had no signs of injuries and was visiting the country for a week's holiday before Monday's tragedy. Fellow influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who lives in Malta, reportedly raised the alarm when she was unable to reach her. An autopsy is set to be carried out alongside an inquiry to confirm her cause of death.
El Kadhi, who had over one million followers on Instagram, was also a qualified architect with company Key Concept and had her own fashion brand, Bazarbyfaf.
Her fellow Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who appeared on the Maltese version of Love Island, said El Kadhi was a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth".
Taher Toumi, an architect and interior designer, paid tribute to her on Instagram. He wrote: "May Allah have mercy on your soul! It's true I know you only through Instagram but the pain is deep since you left!
"You exuded energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don't know you! For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!"
One follower expressed her sadness upon the influencer’s passing. She wrote: “I met her once on the plane she was very nice especially I noticed her jokingly that she was small in size yet in her videos she seemed big... Life can be short when the good God wants it that way.. God willing, may God give patience to her mother. This is really sad.”
