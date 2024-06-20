Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A travel and beauty influencer has tragically died after suffering a suspected heart attack onboard a yacht in Malta while on holiday.

Farah El Kadhi, 36, was rushed to a hospital in the harbour town of Msida after being found unconscious on the boat. Moments before, she had been sharing pictures of herself on the yacht while it was docked in the marina.

According to local media reports, the Tunisian-born model had no signs of injuries and was visiting the country for a week's holiday before Monday's tragedy. Fellow influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who lives in Malta, reportedly raised the alarm when she was unable to reach her. An autopsy is set to be carried out alongside an inquiry to confirm her cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farah El Kadhi, who amassed over one million followers on Instagram, has died aged 36 after a suspected heart attack. | Instagram @faf.elkadhi

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

El Kadhi, who had over one million followers on Instagram, was also a qualified architect with company Key Concept and had her own fashion brand, Bazarbyfaf.

Her fellow Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who appeared on the Maltese version of Love Island, said El Kadhi was a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth".

Taher Toumi, an architect and interior designer, paid tribute to her on Instagram. He wrote: "May Allah have mercy on your soul! It's true I know you only through Instagram but the pain is deep since you left!

"You exuded energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don't know you! For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad