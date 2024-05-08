Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A security guard has been shot outside the home of Canadian rapper Drake.

The shooting took place outside the rapper’s Park Lane Circus mansion in his native Toronto at around 2am local time. Police believe that the guard was shot by suspect in a vehicle, which sped off after the gun was fired.

It is currently unknown whether Drake was at home at the time of the shooting, or whether he was the intended target. The victim was hospitalised and is in a serious condition, according to Inspector Paul Krawczyk.

Police said that it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow added: "Any shooting is not welcome in this city and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them." It comes as the rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, remains in a high-profile, bitter rap beef with US musician Kendrick Lemar. The pair have been going back and forth releasing diss tracks in which they hurl allegations against one another.

In Lemar’s track ‘Not Like Us’, which is currently topping charts in the US and abroad, he accused Drake of have inappropriate relationships with underaged girls. The song’s artwork also showed the Park Lane Circus mansion with multiple location tags above the home, indicating that Lemar was accusing Drake of harbouring multiple sex offenders at his home.