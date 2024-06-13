Duncan James: Blue band member mourns loss of best friend Terry as celeb mates send their wishes
Blue member Duncan James has opened up to fans about the passing of his best friend.
The performer, 46, shared a touching tribute to his late friend on Instagram. Along with a photo montage, Duncan wrote: “Sadly it’s just been confirmed my best friend has passed. Terry aka Groover was such an amazing person, he was my best Judy and I regarded him as family.
“Everyone that met him fell in love with him and wanted to take care of him. He was the most loving, giving and caring person I knew and I honestly can’t believe I will never see him again. I’m truly heartbroken from his loss as will many, who were lucky enough to know him.”
Duncan recalled some of his favourite moments with Terry, saying: “I will miss you so so much my little groove, ur bants, ur cussing, ur jokes, ur 4 min voice notes and most of all ur handsome face. Your now with ur mum and Tpt in spirit and I know ur gonna be finally at peace. I love u so much Terry and I know ur light is gonna shine even brighter from up there.”
He added: “May God bless you for eternity and may you rest in peace. I ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time, for myself, his closest friends and family.”
His celebrity mates seen their condolences, with TV star Christine McGuinness writing: "All my love, thinking of you so much." TOWIE star Amy Childs added: "Terry was a lovely beautiful person xx." Former Eastenders actress Rita Simons sent her best wishes to Duncan, saying: "Love you Moomin. Love you T. Sleep well my lovely friend. Now you can rest. Will also remember that beautiful face and soul. Love you Duncy doo."
