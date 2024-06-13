Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blue band member wrote a touching tribute to his friend on social media.

Blue member Duncan James has opened up to fans about the passing of his best friend.

The performer, 46, shared a touching tribute to his late friend on Instagram. Along with a photo montage, Duncan wrote: “Sadly it’s just been confirmed my best friend has passed. Terry aka Groover was such an amazing person, he was my best Judy and I regarded him as family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone that met him fell in love with him and wanted to take care of him. He was the most loving, giving and caring person I knew and I honestly can’t believe I will never see him again. I’m truly heartbroken from his loss as will many, who were lucky enough to know him.”

Duncan recalled some of his favourite moments with Terry, saying: “I will miss you so so much my little groove, ur bants, ur cussing, ur jokes, ur 4 min voice notes and most of all ur handsome face. Your now with ur mum and Tpt in spirit and I know ur gonna be finally at peace. I love u so much Terry and I know ur light is gonna shine even brighter from up there.”

He added: “May God bless you for eternity and may you rest in peace. I ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time, for myself, his closest friends and family.”