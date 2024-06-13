Hollywood legend Henry Winkler escapes Dublin hotel blaze and video of him being interviewed goes viral
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was a familiar face amongst the guests who had to evacuate The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin due to a fire. Hollywood legend Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame, was amongst the guests who had to rush outside and his response to a newscaster about what happened, has gone viral.
Actor Henry Winkler told Irish publication RTE News that “When I heard the fire alarm, I thought it was the clock radio.”
“I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest. Finally, I went into another room and it was still buzzing, so I called downstairs.
“The woman said in a very calm voice, "Yes, we're all evacuating. You must evacuate right now." And I left.”
Although Henry Winkler had only arrived at the Dublin hotel very late the night before due to a delayed flight, he was in good spirits despite being woken up from the alarm. Not only was he seen smiling and chatting with his fellow guests who were woken up, but he went on to praise the firemen who arrived at the hotel.
Henry Winkler told RTE News that “Firemen are some of my favourite human beings, firemen and firewomen.” He also added that “They run in when other people are running out. I think their hands deserve to be shook.”
Henry Winkler even went on to say that “It was an amazing adventure right here in Dublin. I cannot wait to see the rest of Dublin.”
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler’s positive reaction to the evacuation has not gone unnoticed amongst his fans and many took to X to express their admiration for him. One wrote: “Ireland might have become an international pariah if we'd killed Henry Winkler.”
“It's often said Henry Winkler is one of the nicest people in Hollywood, I can see what these people are talking about,' someone else added. 'Imagine being so positive after a disastrous beginning to your trip,” whilst another commented that “Imagine being the reporter sent to cover the fire and seeing Henry freaking Winkler.'”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.