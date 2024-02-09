Chart-topping DJ and record producer Calvin Harris’ Los Angeles house catches fire

Calvin Harris' house in Los Angeles caught fire, resulting in $100,000 damage. Here he is with wife Vick Hope at this year's Grammys

Chart-topping DJ and record producer Calvin Harris’ Los Angeles home caught on fire which led to emergency services being called to his house. It was only days before that Calvin Harris was at the Grammys 2024 with his wife, radio and TV star Vick Hope. The couple married in a Glastonbury-themed wedding in September last year.

Luckily for both Calvin and wife Vick Hope, they were not in residence at Calvin’s Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that “Multiple fire engines rushed to the DJ’s Beverly Hills mansion Wednesday night, with firefighters arriving at his three-storey home in the area - where reports came in of a possible fire on one of the upper floors.”

According to reports, at least 20 responders rushed to deal with the incident, not only were there fire engines and ambulances, but there were also helicopters. TMZ went on to say that they were “told this appeared to be an electrical mishap… and it took them about 52 minutes to extinguish the fire. Our sources say there appears to be about $100,000 in damage - but in the end, they were able to put it out and nobody was harmed.”

Although Calvin Harris reportedly still owns the house, it has been rented out for the last few years. He has recently been in the public eye after attending the Grammys 2024 with wife Vick Hope and of course a very famous ex of his, none other than Taylor Swift! He was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording for his song ‘Miracle,’ but Kylie MInogue took home the award for ‘Padam Padam.’

The Grammys 2024 was reportedly the first time Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift have been in a room together since their split in 2016. The couple first started dating in March 2015 but their relationship came to an end in June 2016. In a video posted on TikTok captioned to ‘Shake It Off,’ Taylor Swift is seen walking past both Calvin and wife Vick Hope who have their backs turned to her whilst sitting at another table. One Swiftie said on X: “Taylor walking by Calvin Harris like he doesn't exist.”