D'Wayne Wiggins, founding member and guitarist of Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died aged 64, according to a statement from the longtime R&B band.

His family announced his passing on Instagram Thursday, saying: "With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."

The statement continued: "D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

The family added: "For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support."

Wiggins, along with bandmates Timothy Christian Riley and Raphael Saadiq, was a key figure in the Oakland music scene during the mid-1980s. The group went on to release several platinum albums, featuring iconic R&B hits such as "Feels Good," "It Never Rains (In Southern California)," "Anniversary," and "Let's Get Down" featuring DJ Quik.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California, on March 22. However, a statement released earlier this week revealed that Wiggins had been sidelined due to medical complications, now confirmed to have been related to his battle with cancer.