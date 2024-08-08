Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former contestant on the popular ITV show The X Factor, has publicly revealed that he has transitioned, 12 years after first gaining fame on the programme.

Known at the time for being one half of the singing duo MK1, Dylan Holloway and his partner Simeon Dixon made it to the series finals in 2012, finishing in 11th place.

Since the show, the duo continued to make music together for two years before parting ways to pursue solo careers. During his time on The X Factor, Dylan spoke openly about his bisexuality, sharing his experiences of navigating relationships with both men and women.

Former X Factor star Dylan Holloway said he's transitioned 12 years after auditioning for the ITV show | Dylanandthemoon/Instagram

He said people are often confused about about his sexuality, saying: "It's weird because all the girls think I'm gay and all the guys think I'm straight. But I actually like boys and girls, so I get the best of both worlds."

Today, Dylan uses his platform to share his journey as a transgender man, often blending his musical talents with his personal story. Posting under the moniker Dylan and The Moon, he creates indie pop music and has found a unique way to incorporate his past into his present work.

In a pinned video on his Instagram, Dylan explained: "Since transitioning, I've been using my old vocal recordings and old vocals of myself to harmonise and duet with my former self because I want people to know it's okay to embrace who you've been because they've brought you to be who you are now."

His creative approach and openness about his transition have resonated deeply with fans, who have expressed their support and admiration. One fan commented: “As a closeted trans boy who loves music and singing, this makes me feel so hopeful. Thank you, Dylan.”