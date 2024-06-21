Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A relationship counsellor who has been supporting Eamonn Holmes in the wake of his divorce from Ruth Langsford has reportedly told friends that she plans to stick things out “for the long haul” - despite also not wanting to be seen as a home wrecker.

Katie Alexander, a relationship counselor, has been offering support to Eamonn Holmes following his separation from Ruth Langsford after 14 years of marriage. She has been seen with the GB News presenter multiple times over the past year and was recently photographed at his home.

Alexander, 42, reportedly hopes that their close friendship will only continue to grow in the coming months. While assisting Holmes through his recent breakup, her friends have told tabloid media outlets that their friendship only deepened after the end of his marriage.

A source close to Alexander said: “She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn't want to be seen as a marriage wrecker. The friendship has grown in recent months but Eamonn's marriage has been over for some time. She wants to help Eamonn with his situation and their friendship has grown over a period of time. She feels she will be close to him for a long period and is in this for the long haul.”

Alexander, a mother of three, was seen driving to and from Holmes’ luxury flat last week and was recently identified as someone helping him cope with the impending divorce. In May, it was revealed that Holmes and Langsford had ended their 14-year marriage and were heading for divorce. Their relationship had shown signs of strain, and they had not been photographed together in two years.

Reports suggest that Eamonn, a former host of This Morning, left his Surrey home last month after Ruth discovered messages between him and another woman on a laptop. After news of the split broke out, Holmes reportedly packed his bags and left their marital home.

The relationship counsellor and Holmes first connected on X (formerly Twitter) in 2015 when she commented on one of his posts, sparking a conversation. Last October, Holmes attended a charity fundraising event in Yorkshire near her home, and he subsequently became a patron of the charity where she works.

