Eighties pop star Matt Goss reveals stalker nightmare: "It’s been very emotional"
Matt Goss, a member of the band Bros, revealed that he has been stalked - with an individual even tracking down his home address, prompting a police intervention. Goss hinted that the stalker had been targeting him for some time, leading to his recent absence from social media.
Discussing the situation publicly for the first time, he said: “I have a case with a few issues going on. Somebody was just arrested. So the reason I’ve been quite quiet on socials is because I’ve had a pretty major stalker and they got very, very close to where I lived.”
Matt, known for hits such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing, confessed that the experience has deeply affected him.
Appearing on the BBC podcast Rylan: How To Be In The Spotlight, he added: “It’s been very emotional, if I’m honest. But they basically came over and it turned. It turned a bit weird. That’s been resolved. I can’t speak about any of the details but somebody was arrested.”
This incident occurred two years after his participation in the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing, which he joined after returning to the UK following an 11-year residency in Las Vegas.
“I’ve been talking about wanting to come back for a long time,” he said in 2022. “Eleven years is a very long run to have a residency and do four shows a week. Emotionally, physically, that was starting to feel a bit different. I was really proud, and I also knew that I wanted to live more.
“I wanted to go play frisbee in the park, play football, walk my dog. I want to be able to have a local pub and friends I can connect with like that, just a different kind of lifestyle.”
