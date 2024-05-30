Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stalker storyline finally comes to a tragic end in Home and Away.

In episodes which have aired on Australian TV but not yet in the UK, Home and Away viewers watched the Stevie Marlow’s stalker storyline finally come to and end and the outcome was tragic.

Home and Away spoilers ahead: Over the past three months Stevie (Catherine Van-Davies) has been stalked by Sidney Wickham. He previously attacked the film star during a media event and was arrested and held on remand.

However, after becoming a free man he headed back to Summer Bay to find Stevie who is working on her new movie. Sidney finds Stevie and shoots her in the middle of filming a scene causing everyone to panic in the Bay area.

Fighting for her life Stevie is taken to a nearby hospital but doctors were unable to save her life and she dies from the gunshot wound. The killer, still on loose ends, ends up at Stevie’s bodyguard's Cash Newman house holding the gun. Will Cash turn him in to the police or will he seek revenge for him killing Stevie?

Sadly viewers in the UK will have to wait until July to find out what happens. As the episode of Stevie’s tragic death wont air un till then. Home and Away airs weekdays from 1.45pm on Channel 5

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.