Cindy and Kathy Beale reignite ongoing feud in first look pictures of EastEnders.

The feud between Cindy Beale and mother-in-law Kathy Beale has been going on for decades in EastEnders. But in scenes not yet aired it seems Cindy’s recent behaviour is about to reignite the war all over again.

EastEnders spoilers ahead* In Thursday’s episode (May 30) Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) comes face to face with Cindy (Michelle Collins) and has some very strong words to say. In first look pictures Cindy is seen walking with her daughters Gina and Anna through the market as Kathy approaches them.

Cindy Beale and Kathy Beale (BBC)

Cindy recently cheated on her husband Ian Beale after kissing ex-husband George Knight. George’s partner Elaine Peacock told Ian about the kiss between the two exes but he decided not to confront Cindy. However, it seems his mother Kathy is happy to intervene and tells Cindy exactly what she thinks of her.

Next week will see Cindy try to win George back but will it all go wrong as he is currently trying to get back with Elaine. Speaking to Digital Spy actress Michelle Collins who plays Cindy said: “Cindy thinks that everything will be absolutely fine if she gets back with George”, she added “She thinks, 'I'll go around there, I'll manipulate him, and it'll be really easy,' but she's not thinking things through. Cindy never thinks of the consequences of her actions.”

The feud between Kathy and Cindy goes back decades. Kathy has never approved of her son’s marriage to Cindy and it's no wonder as she hasn’t exactly been the ideal daughter-in-law. Cindy had multiple affairs whilst married to Ian and in 1996 tried to get him killed in a murder-to-hire plot.

After being found out Cindy tries to flee the country and tries to take her children with her but gets caught and is sent to prison. She then faked her own death and started a new life in Spain where she met George and they had two daughters Anna and Gina. How and why Ian has put up with her all this time is a mystery but could her kissing George be the final straw?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

