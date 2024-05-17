Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freddie and Mo Slater are on their way back to Albert Square in EastEnders

EastEnders has revealed the latest twist to life in and around Albert Square - and it will be previewed on social media.

Freddie (played by Bobby Brazier) and ‘Big’ Mo Slater (Laila Morse) are on their way back to Walford this May, but in true Slater fashion, their return is far from smooth-sailing.

Bobby Brazier took a break from EastEnders so that he could star in the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he came runner-up with professional dancer Dianne Buswell. Laila Morse left the BBC One soap in 2021. Their characters have been living in Big Mo’s caravan for a while.

Before their return, Freddie and Mo’s decision to return to Walford will premiere in a social media mini-series - available today on EastEnders’ TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts - that will give viewers an insight into Freddie’s life away from Albert Square as he gets up to mischief whilst living with Mo in her caravan.

During his daily vlogs, the series will showcase Freddie’s close bond with his great-grandmother as he tests her patience with various pranks and social media challenges over the course of his stay. The series will also offer a glimpse into Freddie’s experience with ADHD as he attempts to educate his nan and his followers on his diagnosis.