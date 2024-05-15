Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big Mo and Freddie Slater are heading back to Walford in double return for EastEnders.

EastEnders will air scenes of Mo Harris and Freddie Slater's hotly anticipated comeback next week. Big Mo as she is better known (Laila Morse) will return to Walford along with her great grandson Freddie (Bobby Brazier). Freddie left Albert Square last year to stay with Mo at the caravan following the drama surrounding Theo Hawthorne.

EastEnders confirm double return as Laila Morse and Bobby Brazier head back to Walford (BBC)

EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In scenes due to air next week Big Mo and Freddie will return home and Alfie Moon thinks they are burglars. Once he realises who they actually are,the Slaters are over the moon to have them back. They soon begin to speculate that Alfie and Kat Slater could be getting back together.

Elsewhere it seems love could be on the cards for Big Mo as she eyes up Stevie Mitchell. The pair share a drink together in the Old Viv and continue their evening back at No.31. Could this be the start of a blossoming new romance?

Bobby Brazier took a break from EastEnders so that he could star in the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and the couple were runners up in the show.

Laila Morse left the BBC One soap in 2021 speaking of her return earlier this year she said: “EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.