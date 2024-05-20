EastEnders News: Award winning actress Bharti Patel is set to join the BBC soap in upcoming storyline
Award winning actress Bharti Patel is set to join the cast of EastEnders for the guest role as Maya Houssain. In scenes that will air on Wednesday, May 29 Maya arrives in Walford and sparks an unlikely friendship with cab driver Harvey (Ross Boatman). The pair soon bond over their mutual love of football, and Harvey is delighted to make another friend with similar interests after Rocky and Mitch’s recent departures.
Not much else is known about Maya or how long she will be in Albert Square for. However, we are sure it won't just be a flying visit and there will be much more to come.
Bharti Patel is best known for her role as Ruhma Carter in the BBC soap 'Doctors'. The actress won the award for Best Ensemble along with her ‘Damage’ co-stars at the UK festival Awards. She has also been nominated for numerous awards at the National Television Awards, British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards.
The actress also appeared as a dancer in the 2003 film ‘What a Girl Wants’ which starred Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth and Kelly Preston.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
