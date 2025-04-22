Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have revealed their unexpected new romance.

The surprise hard-launch shocked fans, coming just months after Billy's whirlwind divorce from singer Firerose in August, following a dramatic break-up that played out both publicly and privately. The singer, 63, and the actress, 59, sent the internet into a frenzy on Easter Sunday as they announced their relationship to the world.

They revealed their relationship with an Instagram snap of them canoodling by a fence in a field. Reports claim that it was Billy and Firerose's split that laid the foundation for his romance with Liz, with the Achy Breaky Heart star said to have reached out to the model for help during the 'really hard time'.

A source told The Sun: “There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended. He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around.

“Liz has been really great for him, but her friends are cautious because of what’s been said in the past about him. She insists he has turned a corner and is a changed man.”

Pop star Miley Cyrus and her father have had a strained relationship over the years, as have several of her siblings, including sister Noah, 25. While Liz has a famously close relationship with her own son Damian, 23, with the pair saying they are more like 'siblings' than parent and child.

The insider said: “Liz has been encouraging [Billy Ray] to mend his fractured relationship with his daughter Miley, as well as his other children. Her closeness with Damian is inspiring.”

Billy and Firerose announced their engagement in August 2022 and went on to exchange vows at their farm in October 2023. However, in June 2024, news hit the web that the couple were going their separate ways after only seven months of marriage.

Afterwards, both of them made a slew of allegations against one another during an extremely messy court battle. In legal documents, he claimed she was after his money and accused her of 'physical, emotional and verbal abuse.'

She also accused the singer of 'verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,' and claimed he had 'persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana.' Both of them denied the other's claims.

According to DailyMail.com, Billy Ray's ex-wife Tish Cyrus suspected that he cheated on her with his new girlfriend Liz all the way back in 2022. Liz and Billy Ray starred opposite each other as Joanna Christmas and famous singer Jimmy Love, in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.

Liz later confessed that 'the opportunity to work with Billy Ray' was one of the main reasons she shot the film. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, an insider claimed that Billy Ray's ex-wife Tish saw the duo grow close during production of the film, prior to their divorce.