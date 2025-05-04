Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British student nurse has been stabbed to death in her Texas apartment just days before she was due to graduate.

Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi, known as Tami, was found dead in her apartment in the South Side area of Houston on April 26, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers were called to the complex for a welfare check and discovered blood on the patio. Inside, they found Tami's body on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man with at least one stab wound was also found and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Tami, 23, had moved from London to the United States to pursue a nursing degree and was days away from completing her studies. She frequently posted about her life and education on TikTok, where she was known as Tami Dollars or TD.

Her family has since raised nearly £50,000 to bring her body home and give her what they call a "peaceful and dignified farewell." In a heartfelt tribute on a GoFundMe page set up by her sister, Georgina Odunsi, the family described Tami as “a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness.”

“Tami was a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness. She was just 23 years old. A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith,” the page reads. “She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humility and grace.”

“She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service. Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare.”

The family said she was tragically murdered at a time that should have marked the beginning of a bright future.

“Tragically, Tami was brutally murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university—an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future.”

As of Sunday, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than £51,000 to help cover the cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and family support.

“Tami touched so many lives in her short time here. Now, we are asking for help to give her the peaceful and dignified farewell she deserves. Our goal is to bring Tami home from the United States to the UK so she can be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

The fundraiser also includes a plea to the public: “Any amount you can give—no matter how small—will make a difference. And if you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers. We love you, Tami. You will forever be in our hearts.”