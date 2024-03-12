Ellie Bentley was severely injured in a hit and run incident in St. Louis, MI. (Picture: Instagram)

The ex-girlfriend of a former Premier League star is reportedly fighting for her life in hospital after a hit and run incident.

Ellie Bentley, 22, has spent two weeks in intensive care after being dragged for two blocks by a vehicle, which was speeding away from a shootout in St. Louis, MI. The Brit had moved to the USA with her then-boyfriend Indiana Vassilev, who formerly played in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Bentley was getting out of her car when the gunfire started, and dashed for cover under a nearby vehicle. But the driver of the car suddenly drove off to escape the chaos, with the 22-year-old being dragged along the road.

She was taken to hospital with broken limbs, went through five major reconstructive surgeries and will need more operations in the future.

Speaking to The Sun, her attorney Ben Tobin said: "She had just gotten out of a car when the shooting started. She ducked down behind another vehicle until the shooting stopped, but then the person whose car she was hiding behind floored it, hit her, ran her over, and dragged her for a couple of blocks.

"She was pretty sure she was going to die as she was dragged underneath the vehicle - for the entire time, she was lying there trying to hold on and do whatever she could so she didn't end up getting kicked out under the wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Based on the video, there's no way for the individual that hit her and ran her over and dragged her to argue that he did not know that she was underneath the vehicle when he took off."

The hit and run driver has been arrested, but the gunman suspect is still at large, say police.